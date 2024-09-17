Sheamus’ WWE signing has been confirmed.

As noted, “The Celtic Warrior” recently inked a lucrative, multi-year agreement to remain with the company.

In an update, the news regarding the signing of the WWE legend was confirmed on today’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

Additionally, PWInsider.com adds that the new deal will likely keep him with WWE for another five years.

This would mean he would remain with WWE until at least the Fall of 2029.