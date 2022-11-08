Sheamus is scheduled to return to the road with WWE this week.

As seen in the tweet below, The Celtic Warrior is scheduled to appear at the Cricket Wireless store in Speedway, Indiana on Friday, November 11 from 11am until 1pm ET. SmackDown will take place that night in Indianapolis, which is just a few miles away.

“Indianapolis, 11/11 @ 11am. We got a date, and it’s confirmed. Are you ready to have a banger meet ‘n’ greet with The Celtic Warrior?!? [heart emoji] [cloverleaf emoji],” he wrote on the appearance.

We noted before how Sheamus was written off WWE TV with an attack by The Bloodline a few weeks back so that he could tie the knot with longtime partner Isabella Revilla. They tied the knot in New York City during the last weekend of October. As seen in the photos below, Claudio Castagnoli, Miro and Drew McIntyre were among the groomsmen in Sheamus’ wedding.

For those who missed it, below are a few photos from Sheamus’ big wedding weekend in New York City at the end of October, along with Sheamus’ full tweet on Friday’s appearance:

