Former WWE star Shelly Martinez spoke about her “15 minutes of fame” and people in the wrestling business being disingenuous on the latest episode of VOC Nation’s Shelly Live. Highlights are below.

Says she’s fine being labeled as a has-been since she still benefits from her fame as a wrestler:

“I’m in a phase where I feel comfortable talking about wrestling because I have nothing to do with it except that I was a has-been in it and that’s it. That’s literally my only link to it now… Even though it feels really freeing to say that…it’s true…. I did have just 15 minutes of fame. I still benefit from it, so I’m fine with it. That doesn’t make me lesser of a performer or anything, it’s just the truth. That’s why I say I’m just a has-been, because a lot of (wrestling fans today) have no idea who I am, and that’s totally fine.”

Her thoughts on Dave Meltzer:

“There’s this guy named Dave Meltzer…he’s like one of these (gossip) wrestling columnist people…For years I knew this guy by just his name…I remember always hearing his name so much… Among hearing his name, it was always ‘he is a dirt sheet (writer)’ and people trashed him so bad. I’m talking about people involved in wrestling, whether they’re wrestlers or producers of wrestling, or whatever. So I didn’t know what to think about this guy. Everyone seems to say bad things about him, but then a lot of those same people over the years that would trash him so much, when he writes an article in their favor (and puts them over), they kiss his butt.”

On columnists being gossip writers:

“It’s gossip. I’m not trying to be shady in saying that. And to be honest with you, I wish that I could do a wrestling gossip website of my own. Not because I’m trying to expose people, but because there is a lot of gossip. And a lot of that gossip is already on the Internet, but if Shelly Martinez does it I get all in trouble and I’m not allowed to do it… I wish so badly that I could do these little reports too, but I can’t. I don’t want to deal with what this Dave Meltzer guy is dealing with, or whatever other dirt sheets. It’s like Joan Rivers, it’s gossip. As humans, we like to hear gossip… I’m not trying to dog on him, but that’s what I know of him”.

On people in wrestling being disingenuous:

“These people are all down to trash talk other people, but still act like they’re cool with them, not only to their face but (on) social media; so I feel (like) some of those people feel they have to keep that up to keep those connections because they gain something from it… It’s something that they’re gaining, therefore they put aside that they don’t even like this person or they know what’s up and they don’t care because they’re gaining something… In wrestling you have a lot of people around you that if you are friends with the right person, you’ll get that push… there’s so many agendas. I’m not trying to pick on wrestling (but) it’s all over the place. It happens (in every job) but nothing like it happens in wrestling.”

