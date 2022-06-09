Former WWE talent Shelly Martinez (fka Ariel, Salinas) recently spoke with Wrestling Shoot Interviews and recalled how Stephanie McMahon told several female wrestlers to “cover up” during a meeting.

Martinez said McMahon mentioned how the girls needed to cover up their rear ends more, and she used Martinez as an example.

“She was talking about how we had to cover our butts more, and she kept using me as an example,” Martinez recalled. “She’s like, ‘Ariel, her ass is always all over the place.’

“And when she kept using me as an example, I didn’t take any offense to it. I was like, ‘Yeah, my ass is always [all over the place]. I might have a nip slip. Yeah, that is me. Yes.’”

McMahon later explained that she wasn’t picking on Martinez.

“After the meeting was over, she goes, ‘I just wanna let you guys know I’m not picking on Ariel. I just know that she doesn’t take things like that, so I was using her as an example,’” Martinez recalled. “And I thought that was really cool because she didn’t have to do that, and I already didn’t feel like she was coming for me.”

Martinez originally signed a WWE developmental contract in April 2005 and was sent to OVW. She was called up to the ECW brand in mid-2006, and worked there until being released on May 18, 2007. Martinez worked for TNA from October 2007 until September 2008, and made various indie appearances until retiring in May 2017. Martinez has also done multiple acting and modeling projects over the years.

