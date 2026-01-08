Shelton Benjamin has addressed fan concern following his AEW Dynamite entrance, clearing up speculation that he was emotional heading into his match with Jon Moxley.

Benjamin opened Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite against Moxley, and during his entrance, the camera caught what appeared to be tears on his face. That brief moment quickly sparked questions online, with some viewers wondering if something personal was going on behind the scenes.

As it turns out, there was no emotional backstory at all.

Taking to social media later that night, Benjamin explained that the moisture seen on his face was simply water, which is something he routinely pours over his head before entering the arena.

“Thanks for the concern Fans you are greatly appreciated but, I don’t do emotional, I hurt people,” Benjamin tweeted. “However before I enter an arena I do pour water on my head that tends to drip.”

Simple explanation.

Mystery solved.

The match itself was a Continental Championship eliminator bout, meaning Benjamin would have earned a title shot if he defeated Moxley or pushed the contest to the 20-minute time limit. Benjamin came within seconds of doing just that, nearly securing the win with a triangle choke late in the match.

However, Moxley managed to counter the hold into a pinning combination, scoring the three-count with only moments left on the clock.

Shelton Benjamin got a little emotional while making his entrance. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Da9y56REtK — Drainmaker (@TheDrainmaker) January 8, 2026