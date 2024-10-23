Shelton Benjamin likes the idea of Bobby Lashley joining the mix in All Elite Wrestling.

Why?

It only help everyone involved.

The Hurt Syndicate member and former member of The Hurt Business spoke about rumors of “The All Mighty” joining he and MVP in AEW in the near future during an interview on the Gabby AF podcast.

“If Bobby were to come…most people were fans of the Hurt Business; myself, MVP, Bobby, and Cedric [Alexander],” he said. “The prospect of Bobby coming to AEW, that’s huge, that’s a win for AEW.”

Benjamin continued, “Aside from myself, you have one of the most phenomenal athletes you could ever get. A two-time WWE World Champion. It only brings a bigger audience to AEW, so it’s a plus. When that will happen, I’m not sure. Bobby has his own plans and when/if they coincide with ours is yet to be determined. Him coming to AEW can only help everybody involved. It’ll be a lot of fun.”

