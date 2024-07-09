Could a former longtime WWE veteran be next to become “#AllElite.”

Shelton Benjamin recently appeared as a guest on the “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” podcast for an interview, during which he confirmed that he has been in talks recently with AEW.

“I had a brief conversation with AEW, that hasn’t really borne fruit yet,” he said. “But I’m still open. TNA, I haven’t spoken with yet.”

He continued, “I’m more than willing to work with them. I haven’t talked to them. I know MLW reached out. So you know, I’ve been presented with options. I just haven’t found something that I’m satisfied with.”

Check out the complete interview at ChrisVanVliet.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.