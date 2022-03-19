WWE star Shelton Benjamin issued a short statement on his Twitter earlier today denying rumors that he had been granted his release from the company. The former U.S. and Intercontinental champion jokes that Mia Yim may have spread the rumor, but assures fans that he is still an active performer.

He writes, “I have not been released from WWE. I obviously don’t know where this false report started (probably @MiaYim)but for those that cared thank you but at this time your concerns are premature.”

Benjamin returned to WWE back in 2017, and has been tagging with Cedric Alexander as a member of the Hurt Business for over a year. Check out his full tweet below.