Shelton Benjamin is officially All Elite.
Taking to Twitter after this week’s episode of Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Benjamin is signed to the company.
Benjamin picked up his first win over Lio Rush on Wednesday’s show.
What an amazing debut tonight on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!
Welcome to @TBSNetwork + @AEW, Shelton Benjamin!@Sheltyb803 is ALL ELITE! pic.twitter.com/GG1P9lRi0T
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 17, 2024
HE IS STILL THAT GOOD #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/7ogQsXBEXc
— s e t h (@futurafreesky) October 17, 2024
"Swerve, Why don't we finish the conversation we started at #AEWWrestleDream?"
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@SheltyB803 | @The305MVP | @IAmLioRush | @SwerveConfident pic.twitter.com/pFuQf0sByZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2024