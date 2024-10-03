MVP promised an announcement for the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show this week.

On Wednesday night, he delivered.

MVP appeared in a backstage segment with Renee Paquette and Prince Nana on the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

During the segment, Nana threatened to put his wrestling boots on and deal with MVP disrespecting he and Swerve Strickland, which prompted MVP to respond by saying that what Nana was saying sounded like a complaint.

He followed up by informing Nana that he doesn’t deal with complaints, but “he does.”

The camera then panned over and showed fellow former WWE Superstar and member of The Hurt Business (aka The Hurt Syndicate), Shelton Benjamin.