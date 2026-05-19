Shelton Benjamin is opening up about the physical toll that comes with spending more than two decades in the wrestling business.

The longtime veteran recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and spoke candidly about why staying in shape has become a major priority for him at this stage of his career. Benjamin, who is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and aligned with The Hurt Syndicate alongside MVP and Bobby Lashley, admitted that his body still reminds him of the wear and tear from 26 years in the ring.

“I’m on my 26th year of being (a) pro wrestler and you know, even uncomfortable positions, there’s still times when my hands will go numb for no reason and things like that so, it’s really important these days for me, to one, stay in shape because at this point, it’s use it or lose it.”

Benjamin went on to explain that his focus on fitness is no longer just about performing in the ring, but also maintaining his overall quality of life outside of wrestling.

“So that’s why I stay in shape, and I’m really serious about my health these days. Both for work and for my quality of life. That’s why you see all these workout videos, and as you guys know, I never worked out before so now these last few years, I really changed my lifestyle to incorporate more training. So, yeah, health is important.”

Even at 50 years old, Benjamin continues to compete at a high level in AEW.

Big match ahead.

Benjamin is scheduled to compete in the Stadium Stampede bout at AEW Double or Nothing on May 24. He’ll team with Chris Jericho, Lashley, Kenny Omega, Jack Perry, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson against the team of Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona, Mark Davis, Andrade El Idolo, Clark Connors and David Finlay.