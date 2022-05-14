WWE star Shelton Benjamin has announced on Twitter that he is dealing with an injury and will be out of action for some time.

The former multi-time I.C. champion says that it is only the second time in his career that he’s dealt with such a setback, but promises fans that he will work hard so that he can return soon. His full statement reads:

For only the second time In my career An injury has put me on the shelf. I’ll be back soon. In the meantime I will be putting in the work to come back better than I was before my little setback. See you guys soon!

The last time the Gold Standard wrestled was in a tag team match alongside Cedric Alexander, where the duo lost to the Street Profits on the April 25th edition of Main Event. Check out his tweet below.