WWE star Shelton Benjamin has announced on Twitter that he is dealing with an injury and will be out of action for some time.
The former multi-time I.C. champion says that it is only the second time in his career that he’s dealt with such a setback, but promises fans that he will work hard so that he can return soon. His full statement reads:
For only the second time In my career An injury has put me on the shelf. I’ll be back soon. In the meantime I will be putting in the work to come back better than I was before my little setback. See you guys soon!
The last time the Gold Standard wrestled was in a tag team match alongside Cedric Alexander, where the duo lost to the Street Profits on the April 25th edition of Main Event. Check out his tweet below.
For only the second time In my career An injury has put me on the shelf. I’ll be back soon. In the meantime I will be putting in the work to come back better than I was before my little setback. See you guys soon!
— Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) May 14, 2022