Shelton Benjamin gave his thoughts on various topics while guest appearing on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the former WWE star talked about his program with Triple H in 2004.

“Basically, to fast-track me to that. Yeah, that was to fast-track me. I don’t think. Well, I don’t think I don’t know. Because, again, I don’t ask. I didn’t ask questions. I just did what I was asked. But I do know, the term fast track was used when they were saying I was going to have to match with a hunter. I think at the time, they wanted to feel like they wanted to create a black star. And at the time, like today, like you know, there’s tons of every color in the rainbow and WWE, but at the time, there was not I mean, that was me, Mark Henry, Ron Simmons. The truth was still working in TNA at the time, so Ron Simmons and Mark Henry there wasn’t a lot. There wasn’t a lot, and I was the new guy, and they wanted to basically create, they want, they need, they wanted to create a black superstar. That much I do know I’m, but as far as where the program was going to go, I never knew because it went for a couple of weeks, and then I got moved over to, I think, Ric, like I actually got my first pick who matches gonna be with Hunter, but it ended up being with Ric [Flair].”

