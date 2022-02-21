Shelton Benjamin made an appearance on Out Of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he recalled his skits in WWE with Mama Benjamin:

“The Mama Benjamin stuff gets such a bad rap. What people don’t realize is I was having the time of my life. We were doing these funny skits every week. We were working with Mr. McMahon all the time. I remember the one skit where she walked in on him with his pants down. It’s hard to contain my laughter just thinking back on those times because it was so much fun, and it was so silly.” “I was playing a mama’s boy. My mom, well, Thea Vidale, did a tremendous job of playing Mama. She was a scene stealer. To me, it was a lot of fun. From start to finish, it was only 8 weeks. I don’t remember exactly what happened. I know she had a few legit health issues that were a concern, and there’s other stuff that I’ve heard that at the time, I was completely unaware of, but we won’t get into that. But she did a tremendous job, and at the time I needed something. I definitely needed something, and for people to say, ‘Oh, he’ll never recover from that’, no, I had so much fun and it’s memorable. When you’re a pro wrestler, you want to do things that are memorable. I don’t want to just be on the roster and have a nice long career. I don’t care, good, bad, or negative, when people are talking about you in our world, there are no negatives. As long as people remember it, all I remember is having a good time with it. Playing that character was pretty easy thanks to Thea.”

