While promoting his new Freestyle Wrestling venture with Eric Bischoff, Hulk Hogan recently mentioned being a fan of “Benjamin Shelton,” praising his collegiate wrestling credentials. However, it appears Hogan may have gotten the name backward, likely referring to AEW star Shelton Benjamin.

Benjamin himself responded on social media—and he wasn’t exactly flattered.

“Message to Hulk Hogan,” Benjamin wrote via X. “You lost me forever with your ‘don’t get caught’ …or as you would call it ‘apology’ speech.”

Benjamin continued, “So rather than screw up my name and pretend we ever had any sort of camaraderie which we never had. Please do me a favor…”

The post then led into a GIF image of Will Smith yelling at Chris Rock at the Oscars with a slightly modified caption reading, “Keep my name out of your f**king mouth!”

In his post on X referenced above, Benjamin appeared to reference Hogan’s controversial return to the WWE locker room after his suspension for racist remarks caught on a leaked sex tape.

At the time, Hogan was expected to deliver an apology, but several wrestlers, including Benjamin, felt his message was more of a warning to “watch what you say” in case you’re being recorded, rather than an expression of remorse.

As noted, Becky Lynch had less than flattering comments towards Hulk Hogan during her appearance on the Raw Recap podcast for the May 5, 2025 episode in Omaha, NE.

UPDATE: MVP Joins Shelton Benjamin In Blasting Hulk Hogan For Being A “Pathological Lying Piece Of Human Excrement”