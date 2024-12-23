Shelton Benjamin has been “The Standard of Excellence” since arriving in AEW.

During a recent interview with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes, The Hurt Syndicate member spoke about his matches in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament, and how even he has been impressed with his initial performances in AEW considering they are all first-time-ever bouts for him.

“My biggest surprise is that the fans really appreciate what I bring to the table,” Benjamin said. “I found that I have a lot of great chemistry with the guys I’ve been working. I feel like I’ve been having nothing but just great matches with pretty much everyone I’ve been in the ring with.”

Benjamin continued, “Just the fact that I’ve been able to gel so well with guys who I never have worked with before and put on great performances, that has been the biggest surprise to me. It shouldn’t be, because again, these are some of the best athletes in the world, some of the best professional wrestlers in the world. But it’s definitely a pleasant surprise.”

Check out the complete interview at ITRWrestling.com.