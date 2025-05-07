Shelton Benjamin doesn’t like Hulk Hogan.

And it has nothing to do with “The Hulkster” saying his name backwards. How anyone took that from his comments is beyond belief, but it prompted The Hurt Syndicate member from AEW to surface on social media with a follow-up.

For those who missed it, while promoting his new Freestyle Wrestling venture with Eric Bischoff, Hulk Hogan recently mentioned being a fan of “Benjamin Shelton,” praising his collegiate wrestling credentials.

Benjamin himself responded on social media, writing, “Message to Hulk Hogan. You lost me forever with your ‘don’t get caught’ …or as you would call it ‘apology’ speech. So rather than screw up my name and pretend we ever had any sort of camaraderie which we never had. Please do me a favor…”

The post then led into a GIF image of Will Smith yelling at Chris Rock at the Oscars with a slightly modified caption reading, “Keep my name out of your f**king mouth!”

On Wednesday, Shelton Benjamin resurfaced on social media to set the record straight, making it clear that Hogan saying his name backwards has literally nothing to do with his disdain for the pro wrestling legend.

“It amazes me the some people really think botching my name is what set me off,” Benjamin wrote via X, followed by a GIF of Charlie Murphy on “Chappelle’s Show” saying “WRONG!”

For those who missed it, multiple WWE and AEW stars have made it clear they aren’t fond of “The Hulkster” in media and social media appearances this week:

* MVP Joins Shelton Benjamin In Blasting Hulk Hogan For Being A “Pathological Lying Piece Of Human Excrement

* Becky Lynch Takes Exception To Comparisons To “Scummy Person” Hulk Hogan

* Shelton Benjamin Responds To Hulk Hogan’s Recent Praise With Vicious Burial: “Please Do Me A Favor …”