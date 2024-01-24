Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin had a close working relationship in 2020 as members of The Hurt Business.
During an appearance on the Kurt Angle Show podcast, Benjamin shared his thoughts on working with Lashley.
“Bobby Lashley, extremely generous in the ring, to a fault. There were times we would be putting together matches and guys would suggest things to do with Bobby, and Bobby is nice. Bobby is like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ That’s when me or Cedric or MVP would step up and go…we understood where Vince was trying to get Bobby and we would go, ‘No, no. You can do that with me, you can do that with him. You can’t do that to Bobby.’ We were protecting Bobby even when Bobby wouldn’t protect himself. When Bobby was willing to do business, we were like. ‘No. We know where they’re trying to get you.’ Everybody was working to help everybody else.”