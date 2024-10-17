“The Standard of Excellence” and the former AEW World Champion appear to have a date.

A date for a fight.

During the October 16 episode of AEW Dynamite at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA., Shelton Benjamin, accompanied by MVP, won in his AEW Dynamite in-ring debut, defeating Lio Rush in an excellent match.

After the match, MVP got on the microphone and told Swerve Strickland that they need to finish the conversation that they started at AEW WrestleDream 2024.

MVP then issues a challenge to Swerve Strickland on behalf of Shelton Benjamin. Later in the show, Swerve spoke with Renee Paquette in a backstage interview and accepted the challenge for a match “anytime, any place.”

