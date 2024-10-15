The Hurt Syndicate gets their AEW run started this week.

Coming out of AEW WrestleDream 2024, Lio Rush announced in a post-show digital exclusive that he has re-signed with AEW. He was then confronted by MVP and Shelton Benjamin.

In an update, AEW has announced Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush for this Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

As noted, the company previously announced an appearance by Adam Cole for the show on October 16, as well as Queen Aminata vs. Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship.