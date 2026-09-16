Sherilyn Guerrero hopes to carry on her family’s legacy while also forging her own path in professional wrestling.

The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero and Vickie Guerrero is currently training for an eventual in-ring career.

During a new interview with 2Hard2Fast (see video below), Guerrero discussed balancing the expectations that come with her famous last name with her desire to establish her own identity in the wrestling business.

“Oh no, I’ll definitely always represent my family. I can’t run away from it. I wouldn’t want to if I could,” Guerrero said. “But I also feel like, along with carrying the name, I really want to make my own pathway. You know, I feel like I’m able to be me and be a Guerrero.”

Guerrero admitted it took some time for her to reach that mindset, particularly with the expectations surrounding her family.

“That took me to get to that point because everyone expects, you know, this to go a certain way, and I’m like, no, it’s actually going to go my way,” she continued.

Guerrero also credited her late father with giving her the opportunity to live a normal life before eventually pursuing professional wrestling.

“Cause luckily my dad paved that opportunity for me to, where I was able to do the normal life and then have wrestling when it was time. And it truly felt good in my heart. So, yeah, I’m really, really excited.”

Dominik Mysterio recently offered his support to Guerrero as she begins her wrestling journey, telling MuscleManMalcolm that she can reach out to him if she ever needs help.

“I mean, hey, Godspeed, Spider-Man,” Mysterio said. “I wish you nothing but the best. I know our last names are different, but blood’s the same, you know? At the end of the day, whatever you need, just hit me up. I got you. I think I got multiple sisters in this business currently.”