Sherilyn Guerrero, daughter of late WWE Hall of Fame legend Eddie Guerrero, recently appeared as a guest on The SmoothVega Podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion (see video below), Sherilyn spoke about CM Punk being the older brother figure she needed when Eddie Guerrero passed away, Bayley’s Lodestone camp and plans for her in-ring debut.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On her in-ring debut: “It’s coming. “I don’t think I have an expectation on when. I think I’m just really focused on the journey right now because the progress is coming along great, thanks to my coaches but, I don’t think it’s anything that they’re gonna rush either, because there’s a lot of weight to the name, which I see and there’s also a lot of students there that work even harder than I do. I think their time is coming too, and I wanna respect that. I feel like when (I do) debut, it’s gonna be crazy. So, I’m not holding it to expectation but I think it should be soon. Who knows?”

On wanting to use the three amigos and frogsplash in her moveset: “I wanna be a high-flyer wrestler. What goes up must come down so that’s good. I truly do. I wanna do the Frog Splash. I want to do the Three Amigos. I wanna do it all. I just want to not wash it out so much. I think I wanna save it for those really intimate and good moments in the matches that say, oh my God! She’s about to do it! Not every time like, oh yeah, she’s about to do the Frog Splash, you know? Because truly, my dad had a great routine in that, and a lot of people do it too. There’s a lot of great wrestlers that pay great homage to that Frog Splash, truly.”

On CM Punk being the brother figure she needed when Eddie Guerrero died: “So with CM Punk, I would go with him to his Make-A-Wishes, I would follow him around the ring. He was an older brother I needed after my dad passed away, and to see him was so heartwarming. We just hugged… I know CM Punk was like, ‘Don’t tell me you’re wrestling.’ I said, ‘I sure am,’ and he just embraced me.”

On Bayley’s Lodestone camp: “Oh, Bayley’s awesome… We had amazing people come in, from CM Punk, Rey (Mysterio), Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, you had Danhausen there. Lyra Valkyria, and Bayley herself… I just soaked it all up. I soaked it all up. I didn’t even have any questions personally, and the women there, the women there were — oh my gosh — I’m fans of all those girls. They can have it all because I do hold my privilege heavily. I carry it with me, and I know it’s one of a kind. So to see these girls who have been doing it for years… they’re almost there and they get these opportunities or they’re trying to get a tryout. It weighs heavy on my heart. Sometimes I feel like I don’t deserve it but, I think that was a while ago to where now, going to Lodestone, Bayley was really awesome at showing me, like, ‘No, you deserve to be here. You absolutely do,’ and now I left there feeling a lot more confident in this journey. I felt like, yeah, it’s coming then.”