The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE NXT UK and WWE 205 Live failed to chart and did not make the Top 25 most-watched shows of the WWE Network for the past week, once again. The NXT episode from October 21 only ranked #24, and RAW Talk ranked #13. Talking Smack did not make the chart as it aired on FS1 as a first-run show. None of the non-WWE indie content made the top 25 either.

It was noted that there has been a real shift in viewing on the Network, to nostalgia and podcasts, and away from current wrestling shows, besides pay-per-view events, which are the biggest draw and driver.

Below are the Top 10 most-watched Network shows for the past week:

1. Hell In a Cell 2020

2. WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer

3. Uncool with Alexa Bliss: Drake Maverick

4. WWE Chronicle: Bayley

5. Best of Halloween Havoc

6. Hell In a Cell 2020 Kickoff Pre-show

7. The Undertaker’s Last Ride: Episode 1

8. Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory: Braun Strowman

9. The Undertaker’s Last Ride: Final Tales

10. Clash of Champions 2020

