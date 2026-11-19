Shiloh Hill had no idea he was about to receive one of the biggest opportunities of his WWE career.

The WWE NXT standout was among those surprised by John Cena during his backstage visit to this week’s episode of NXT, where the 17-time World Champion personally delivered an invitation to compete in the upcoming John Cena Classic.

The invitation also means Hill will be making his Monday Night RAW debut.

Following the surprise encounter, Hill took to Instagram to show off the briefcase Cena presented to him and share his excitement over the unexpected opportunity.

Hill admitted that simply receiving something from Cena was surreal enough, but learning what came with the briefcase made the experience even more memorable.

As it turns out, WWE went to some lengths to make sure Hill had absolutely no idea what was coming.

According to Hill, he was instructed to stand in a particular location backstage under the impression that production needed someone to help test camera positioning for a future shot.

Instead, he suddenly found himself face-to-face with Cena.

“If you saw the video that got posted yesterday with him, that was completely real, I did not know that was happening,” Hill explained. “They told me I needed to stand there to, like, test out the cameras for a shot they’re going to do later.”

Hill continued, “And then all of a sudden, I was shaking John Cena’s hand.”

Hill is now set to join the growing list of competitors invited to participate in the John Cena Classic, which takes place on December 14 as part of WWE’s special programming from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.