Thanks to Women Warriors for sending the following results from SHINE 68 that took place at DCC Road House in Clearwater, FL featuring Ivelisse Velez defending the SHINE Championship in a cage match.

Amber Nova pinned Kaci Lennox

post match: Amber Nova called out the SHINE NOVA Champion letting whoever walks out tonight as champion, Nova has her eye’s set on the title, and stated “It’s my time to shine!”

Myka Madrid pinned Kelsey Heather

post match: Madrid talked about the SHINE Championship

Tracy Nyxx pinned Alyx $ky

post match: Myxx walked out on the interview

WOAD pinned SHINE NOVA Champion Natalia Markova in a Street Fight

post match: WOAD continued the beating until Santana Garrett made her SHINE return, after her run in WWE, and stated that the only title in SHINE she has won was the NOVA Championship and also stated that, “It’s my time to shine!”

Intermission

ACR pinned Katalina Perez

post match: Perez seemed to appreciate the match and looked to have possibly gained the respect of and respect for ACR

The Coven (Erica Torres & Chelsea Durden) w/ Vipress beat Kelsey Raegan & Sahara Se7en

post match: Coven left as Sahara helped an unconscious Raegan

Marti Belle pinned Stormie Lee

post match: Marti talked about getting a SHINE Tag Team Championship match with a partner she wouldn’t name yet

Cage Setup – WWN Live aired the last Ivelisse vs. Allysin Kay match that led to this cage match

Ivelisse Velez beat Allysin Kay to retain the SHINE Championship by escaping the cage

post match: Ivelisse did a tribute to Shannon “Daffney” Spruill

Best match: WOAD vs. Natalia Markova

Worst match: Marti Belle vs. Stormie Lee

Takeaways:

-Allysin Kay looks to be out of the hunt of the SHINE Championship while Myka Madrid appears to be the next challenger

-Both Santana Garrett and Amber Nova challenged the SHINE NOVA Champion WOAD and both used the same lines. Maybe a three-way or a contenders match between Santana and Amber. There’s a lot to the story there with those two women.

-Marti Belle has a mystery partner for the next event for the SHINE Tag Team Championship and seems will either win it with that person or end up feuding with that person.

-SHINE Returns October 24, 2021