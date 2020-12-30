Current IWGP NEVER Openweight champion Shingo Takagi recently spoke with the NJPW press to hype his upcoming title defense against Jeff Cobb at next week’s WrestleKingdom 15 pay per view from the Tokyo Dome. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he’s feeling okay physically headed into the match:

“Not bad, I think? I’m hurt obviously, but going all around the towns, seeing the faces of the people supporting us, and having the adrenaline flow is my way of overcoming that. It’s a positive in the end.”

How his record against Cobb isn’t very strong:

“Hmm. I tend to go full throttle, straight ahead in my matches. That works well with a lot of guys, but he’s got 20 kilos on me. Plus he has that amateur background, and that makes his suplexes a lot better than mine. He beats me on power, he beats me pretty much everywhere. I lose out to him in every measure. But then again, it’s what you can’t measure that wrestling is all about.”

On the strength and size of Cobb:

“He’s unbelievable! And he’s just built like a brick wall, so it’s a real roll of the dice whether a strike or lariat will have any effect on him at all. But like I said at the press conference, I’m stepping into the ring fully aware that this will be a suplex party. Because I know that if- if- I can throw him, even though I’m 20kilos lighter, that’s 20 kilos more force he’ll hit the mat with, and a different angle he’ll hit that mat at. If I can use that size against him, I can deal some heavy damage. So the match is all about drawing on all the resourcefulness I have, all the wrestling ability, and all my spiritual strength as well.”