NJPW superstar and former IWGP World Heavyweight champion Shingo Takagi recently spoke with the NJPW press to hype up this summer’s G1 Climax tournament, as well as discuss a number of different topics, including a potential showdown with Kenny Omega, and what he thinks of Bullet Club member El Phantasmo being in this year’s G1. Highlights are below.

On Kenny Omega:

I heard from the media that Kenny Omega said he wanted to have a match with Shingo next year [after 2018], and then Kenny was gone, so I thought, maybe he wanted to do it at AEW? I had been wondering about the existence of AEW for a long time.

Thinks Phantasmo is a great wrestler but questions why he is in the tournament: