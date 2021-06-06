NJPW will hold its Dominion event on Monday morning. The main event will be Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi for the vacant IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Takagi spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote the match. Here are the highlights:

Getting the chance:

“I have worked very hard, physically and mentally, to get to this match,” said Takagi, speaking through a translator. “This is the opportunity of my career, my chance to make this moment real and win the championship.”

His focus on the prize: