Shinsuke Nakamura is feeling confident after his return to WWE.

The King of Strong Style defeated Madcap Moss on last night’s episode of SmackDown, his first televised match in 2023. Nakamura would be interviewed backstage by WWE where he reflected on the last few months of his life, which included a victory over the legendary Great Muta in Japan at the beginning of the year.

I’m glad to be back. I’ve been to Japan, so I had a great victory against Great Muta. That was a historic [match]. Then I recharged, I rebooted.

That wasn’t all. The former U.S. Champion and Intercontinental Champion vowed to secure a world title in his next run with the company.

I need some meat. I need a great opponent. Also, I aim for [the] world title.

Reports recently surfaced indicating that Karrion Kross would be Nakamura’s first major feud now that he’s back. Fans won’t have to wait long as Kross called Nakamura out during a backstage segment on SmackDown.

