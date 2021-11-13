WWE Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype this weekend’s Tribute to the Troops show, where the King of Strong Style will be battling Universal champion Roman Reigns in singles-action. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he’s honored to compete at Tribute to the Troops:

“Tribute is an honor for me, especially as a foreigner from Japan. Japan and [the] United States fought each other a long time ago, but it is wonderful to see the respect for all races and diversity. I am honored to pay my respect for everyone’s sacrifices.”

Throws high praise for Roman Reigns:

“Roman has a real responsibility for WWE and professional wrestling, and a responsibility to his bloodline to be the best professional wrestler. He is one of the best in the world. But I need to get the WWE world title. I need to prove I’m better than him. Roman has that fighting spirit. I want to wrestle him more, and that includes Rick Boogs vs. Paul Heyman.”