Rei Tsuruya tapped into his inner strong-style, thanks in part to “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura, on Saturday night.

At the UFC 303 pay-per-view in Las Vegas, NV. on June 29, Tsuruya won in his official Octagon debut with the aforementioned WWE Superstar and Japanese legend in his corner, defeating Carlos Hernandez in preliminary action that aired live on ESPN.

Tsuruya won via unanimous decision after three rounds.

After the bout, Tsuruya and his entire team posed in the Octagon doing variations of Nakamura’s infamous pose with “The King of Strong Style” himself.