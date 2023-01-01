WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura competed in Japan at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s January 1 event, NOAH The New Year, against the Great Muta on Sunday morning.

Nakamura had a special entrance with new attire and featured his WWE theme music. They both sprayed mist at each other before Nakamura put him away with his Kinshasa finisher.

The match was part of Muta’s farewell tour of matches.

It also marked Nakamura’s first non-WWE wrestling event since signing with the company in 2016.

