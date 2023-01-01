WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura competed in Japan at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s January 1 event, NOAH The New Year, against the Great Muta on Sunday morning.
Nakamura had a special entrance with new attire and featured his WWE theme music. They both sprayed mist at each other before Nakamura put him away with his Kinshasa finisher.
The match was part of Muta’s farewell tour of matches.
It also marked Nakamura’s first non-WWE wrestling event since signing with the company in 2016.
SHINSUKE NAKAMURA DEFEATS THE GREAT MUTA! #noah_ghc #byebyeMUTA pic.twitter.com/ynyCx4MnvX
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 1, 2023
SHINSUKE NAKAMURA‼️‼️#noah_ghc #byebyeMUTA pic.twitter.com/2NBNnKFOn0
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 1, 2023
Shinsuke Nakamura really decided to make the best entrance of the entire year on January 1st pic.twitter.com/xhhxAZL1GK
— Ciarán (@CiaranRH93) January 1, 2023
Shinsuke Nakamura hits Great Muta with the Green Mist + Bomaye at today’s NOAH The New Year (01.01.2023)pic.twitter.com/zln4QXWzMP
— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) January 1, 2023
WHAT A GODDAMN ENTRANCE BY NAKAMURA
I'VE GOOSEBUMPS#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/NcN1UTYgjx
— P*eps #MaikaStyle🍧 (@P__Wrestling) January 1, 2023
It's a shame it took a flight ticket to Japan to bring the megastar out of Shinsuke Nakamura and now he goes back to mediocrity, gets me really depressed.
Regularly presenting him like NOAH did tonight, honestly isn't hard. pic.twitter.com/9X5EfWgTNI
— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) January 1, 2023
SHINSUKE NAKAMURA: “Thank you for the miracle!”#noah_ghc #byebyeMUTA pic.twitter.com/0ibLTnnJJs
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 1, 2023