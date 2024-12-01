Your winner …and NEW WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura!

That was the announcement made by the ring announcer inside the squared circle after the new-and-improved “King of Strong Style” defeated LA Knight in his first premium live event since returning to WWE.

The Japanese legend defeated “The Mega Star” with his finiaher in the second match of the evening at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 on November 30 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

For those interested, check out our complete WWE Survivor Series 2024 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.