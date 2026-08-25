Shinsuke Nakamura and Hiromu Takahashi appear to have their official WWE tag team name.

Nakamura and Takahashi, who is now going by Kyoki in WWE, are expected to be known as Bakusai. WWE filed to trademark the term on June 26, leading to speculation that it would be connected to Takahashi in some fashion. The term roughly translates to “blasting to pieces.”

WWE began teasing the pairing when Nakamura revealed that he would be bringing a new partner to SmackDown. Takahashi was then introduced in a video package on last week’s show, confirming Kyoki as his WWE name.

The vignette notably concluded with Kyoki shouting, “Bakusai,” which now appears to have been a tease for the duo’s name.

Takahashi departed NJPW in February after spending years as one of the promotion’s most decorated junior heavyweights. His accomplishments include multiple reigns as IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and several Best of the Super Juniors tournament victories.

Kyoki also took his first step inside a WWE ring this week. Prior to Monday’s Raw, he made his in-ring debut for the company by defeating Kit Wilson in a dark match.

Nakamura and Kyoki are expected to compete as part of the SmackDown tag team division, where they already appear to have championship gold in their sights.

The duo has targeted WWE Tag Team Champions The MFTs, Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga, setting the stage for a potential title program between the two teams.