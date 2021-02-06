WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura released a video promo on his personal Twitter account vowing to one day become the first ever Japanese WWE champion. The King of Strong Style may not have won the Royal Rumble, but states that he will find another way to climb the mountain.

This year I did not win the Royal Rumble, but all is not lost. My dream, no my purpose remain the same. I will be the first-ever Japanese WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The Royal Rumble is only one path of my journey. I will find another way to climb the mountain. My journey is not finished yet. Life goes on, come on!

Nakamura has come close to the top before, losing his world title opportunities against the likes of Jinder Mahal and AJ Styles. He did outlast Rey Mysterio, King Corbin, and Daniel Bryan in a recent gauntlet matchup on SmackDown, an angle that led to his babyface turn. Check out the promo below. (Thanks to Ringside News for the transcription)