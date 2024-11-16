He’s back!

After months on the sidelines away from WWE television, Japanese legend Shinsuke Nakamura made a surprise appearance during the November 15 episode of WWE SmackDown.

At the 11/15 show at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, “The King of Strong Style” appeared in the ring to attack LA Knight from behind after “The Mega Star” successfully defended his WWE United States Championship in an “Open Challenge” match against Berto of Legado Del Fantasma.

Nakamura beat down Knight and left him laying, establishing himself as a likely future title challenger for the reigning WWE United States Champion.

For those interested, check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 11/15/24.

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.