WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast where the King of Strong Style spoke about his path towards becoming a pro-wrestler, and the international sensation he morphed into. Highlights are below.

How he discovered wrestling after gaining an interest in martial arts:

I wanted to be a man, so that’s why I started. I was interesting in martial arts. Also I’m a big fan of ninja and samurai, finally I found wrestling. So wrestlers do matches almost every day, so that makes me tough I think, then I should be a wrestler.

Renee would ask Shinsuke about his fandom of Jackie Chan:

Yes, I watched Jackie Chan’s movies since I was in elementary school, he was very very popular in Asia.”

(H/T and transcribed by Inside the Ropes)