A longtime rivalry came full circle this week on WWE television.

Shinsuke Nakamura has been one of the defining rivals of AJ Styles, with the two clashing across multiple promotions for more than a decade. Their battles span from their critically acclaimed encounters in New Japan Pro-Wrestling to high-profile showdowns under the bright lights of WWE.

On Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, the company paid tribute to Styles following his loss, celebrating his legendary run.

Afterward, Nakamura took to Instagram to share a message regarding Styles, further acknowledging the deep bond forged through years of competition inside the ring.

“AJ left the ring with his family by his side,” he began. “That’s the right way to go.”

Nakamaura continued, “We fought. We pushed each other. We made history. As a rival, I respect him. As a friend, I’m happy for him. Much love, brother.”

AJ Styles will take his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2026 class of inductees during WrestleMania 42 Week in Las Vegas, NV.