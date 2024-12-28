Omos will be making his Pro Wrestling NOAH debut at ‘The New Year 2025’ event on January 1.

The WWE Superstar will be teaming up with Jack Morris to challenge Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura for the GHC Tag Team Championships.

At a press conference on Friday, Omos discussed his upcoming match. While Morris couldn’t attend due to travel issues, Omos confidently stated that even if his partner didn’t make it, he would handle Marufuji and Sugiura on his own. He stated.

“I want to leave my mark on this country as a giant. [If I win], I’ll aim for more titles.”

Shinsuke Nakamura says he’s excited about his upcoming match against Ulka Sasaki at NOAH’s ‘The New Year 2025’ event.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo on Friday, Nakamura expressed his enthusiasm for facing Sasaki, someone he lured into the ring two years ago. He said,

“I am enjoying one thing, being able to fight against Ulka, who I lured into the ring two years ago. The Nippon Budokan is the place where I made my debut. There’s no reason not to bring the belt (WWE US Championship) as a triumphant return.”

Sasaki later chimed in, saying,

“People think that I will lose but I’m going to win, I know I’m going to beat him. To be frank, I like Shinsuke Nakamura but I don’t like professional wrestler Shinsuke Nakamura.”