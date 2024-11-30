WWE’s retro theme and graphics presentation for Saturday Night’s Main Event continued on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

During his promo on WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens laid down some intense words for his upcoming opponent, Cody Rhodes. Owens reflected on the fact that Cody Rhodes had aligned himself with Roman Reigns, despite Reigns’ past attempts to end Owens’ career. This adds a layer of animosity to their match, with Owens’ frustrations clearly building over Cody’s decisions and alliances. By stating that he would turn the “American Nightmare” into the “Canadian Dream,” Owens not only reinforces his persona as a proud Canadian, but he also seeks to add a personal touch to the match by claiming the Undisputed WWE Championship for himself, while simultaneously trying to demoralize Cody in front of the fans.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

Lo que mola la match card estilo retro de Saturday Night's Main Event 🔥 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/eB5zXrLLb9 — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) November 30, 2024

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura had a remixed theme song.

Nakamura walked to the ring with a new theme prior to his match with Andrade on this week’s show.

Nakamura defeated Andrade with the Kinshasa to the back of the head.

Following the match, LA Knight went after Nakamura, and was hit with some black mist.

La repetición a cámara lenta del mist de Shinsuke Nakamura a LA Knight. Y dice Corey que igual LA no se recupera para "mañana" xd #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/PVSxjfKPl4 — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) November 30, 2024

Also on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns and CM Punk had an intense encounter. The segment, which took place in a meeting with Paul Heyman, set the stage for a tense partnership between the two, who have been far from allies in recent years.

The meeting began with Roman, flanked by Heyman, about to leave when Punk arrived late. Punk’s insistence on being there for Heyman did little to ease Roman’s growing frustration. Roman, clearly not fond of Punk’s presence, made it clear that he didn’t need Punk’s help and didn’t like his attitude. The tension mounted as Roman dismissed Punk’s offer, stating that he had no intention of teaming with him at WarGames.

However, Heyman interjected with a chilling warning to Roman. He reminded him that Solo Sikoa had them in a “checkmate” position since WrestleMania, and that if Solo takes out The Bloodline, Punk could be next. Heyman framed this situation as a battle for survival, suggesting that the only chance they had to defeat Solo and the Bloodline was to unite their forces.

Punk, undeterred, made it clear that his motivation was not friendship with Roman, but revenge for what Solo and the Bloodline had done to Heyman, whom he considered a friend. He offered Roman a deal: if they survived WarGames, they could revisit the conversation and perhaps form a more solid alliance, with no strings attached. Punk insisted that the favor wasn’t for him, but for Heyman, whom he dubbed “our Wiseman.”

Roman, after a tense pause, agreed to the one-time favor, which left fans wondering what favor Punk had in mind. The segment concluded with Heyman advising Roman to focus on surviving WarGames first, leaving the details of Punk’s favor for later.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.