“The King of Strong Style” is headed back to “The Land Of The Rising Sun.”

On Monday morning, Pro Wrestling NOAH released a video message from WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura, who announced his promotional return for January 1.

“NOAH, it’s been a while,” Nakamura stated in the video. “After that miraculous fight, WWE SHINSUKE NAKAMURA will return to Nippon Budokan on New Year’s Day!”

Nakamura continued, “Who will be standing in front of me? Let’s get excited. Yaaaao!”

Nakamura will be wrestling Ulka Sasaki in a match at the Pro Wrestling NOAH show scheduled for New Year’s Day at the Nippon Budokan in Japan.