“The King of Strong Style” is headed back to “The Land Of The Rising Sun.”
On Monday morning, Pro Wrestling NOAH released a video message from WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura, who announced his promotional return for January 1.
“NOAH, it’s been a while,” Nakamura stated in the video. “After that miraculous fight, WWE SHINSUKE NAKAMURA will return to Nippon Budokan on New Year’s Day!”
Nakamura continued, “Who will be standing in front of me? Let’s get excited. Yaaaao!”
Nakamura will be wrestling Ulka Sasaki in a match at the Pro Wrestling NOAH show scheduled for New Year’s Day at the Nippon Budokan in Japan.
【中邑真輔】からメッセージ到着‼‼
再びNOAHのリングに…舞台は、元日の日本武道館‼‼
中邑「NOAH、久しぶりだな。奇跡の一戦から再び、#WWE SHINSUKE NAKAMURAが元日の日本武道館に戻ってくる！俺の目の前に立つのはどいつだ？滾ろうぜぇ。イヤァオ！」
