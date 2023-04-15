WWE has released the latest edition of their weekly “Top 10″ series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, which featured the return of Shinsuke Nakamura. The full video and list can be found below.

10.”Nakamura returns”-Shinsuke Nakamura makes his first WWE entrance in months.

9.”Not here to talk”-Brawl between The Bloodline and Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.

8.”A tight conclusion”-Xavier Woods defeats LA Knight.

7.”South of Heaven”-Damian Priest defeats Santos Escobar.

6.”Family Matters”-Paul Heyman speaks with The Bloodline backstage.

5.”Mysterio vs. Mysterio”-Rey Mysterio events the odds against the Judgment Day.

4.”Fighting Champions”-Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green confront the women’s tag team champions.

3.”A Solo Victory”-Solo Sikoa defeats Matt Riddle in the main event.

2.”Still A Strong Style”-Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Madcap Moss.

1.”Tabling Your Adversary”-Solo Sikoa drives Matt Riddle through a table.