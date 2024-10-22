Shinsuke Nakamura hasn’t been seen on WWE television since the April 22nd episode of WWE RAW, but that could soon be changing.

Pwinsider Elite is reporting that the current plan is to have Nakamura make his return at this week’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings in Brooklyn, NY. There will be two tapings of SmackDown on Friday night as the company prepares to head to Saudi Arabia for the 2024 WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event.

Nakamura will also be making his return to Pro Wrestling NOAH at Nippon Budokan on New Year’s Day in 2025.