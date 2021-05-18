WWE superstar and former United States, Intercontinental, and tag team champion Shinsuke Nakamura recently appeared on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss a number of different topics, most notably how he came to WWE for a challenge but admits that it has been quite a struggle for him to find his moment. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he came to the U.S. to challenge himself but still finds it a struggle:

I’m still struggling in wrestling. Coming to US and coming to WWE is challenging. I came to challenge myself. That’s why I’m here. I’m waiting to find my timing and my moment. I don’t pitch ideas to [Vince] a lot. We talk after the match a little or before the match if he has an idea for my promo. I need to get used to [not talking to Vince].

On whether he gets nervous doing promos:

Yes, still. Nowadays, they only give me a short line. For example, a famous joke, I don’t know because I didn’t grow up in the US.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)