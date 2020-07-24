Shinsuke Nakamura Says He Still Wants To Be The First Asian WWE Champion, Compares Cesaro To NJPW Star

WWE superstar and current SmackDown tag champion Shinsuke Nakamura was a recent guest on The Bump, where the King of Strong-Style spoke about the pairing fellow tag champion Cesaro, and how he compares to NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi.
Tag team wrestling is about instinct. It’s more like a game. I need to use Cesaro, and Cesaro needs to use me. Also, you have to think about your opponents. But one thing about the WWE tag team division is that it has a lot of rules. Cesaro is much better than Tanahashi. Tanahashi was always, ‘Me, me, me. Stay there Shin, stay there Shin. I go, I go.’ Cesaro is like, ‘You go,’ and I say to him, ‘No please, you go.
Nakamura also says that he’s still aiming to be the company’s first ever WWE champion.
I always aim towards the [singles] titles. I want to be the first Asian champion of WWE.
Check out his full appearance on The Bump below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)
