Shinsuke Nakamura has taken possession of King Baron Corbin’s crown.

Tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX saw Corbin pick up a surprise win over Nakamura in singles action. Nakamura wanted this match after Corbin picked up another surprise pin over him in last week’s 10-man match on the Throwback SmackDown episode.

After tonight’s loss, Nakamura attacked Corbin and picked up his crown. After raising the crown over his head in a bizarre moment, Nakamura placed the crown on his own head and celebrated as fans cheered him on. WWE aired a pre-recorded promo before the match where Nakamura declared that Corbin is the King of the Ring, while he is the King of Style, and only one King would survive the night.

As seen below, WWE released post-show video of Nakamura wearing the crown backstage and looking at himself in the mirror.

“I’m the real King. The King of Strong Style is back, finally. Finally. I’m looking good, it’s time to take photos,” Nakamura said.

Nakamura then participated in a backstage photo shoot with Corbin’s crown on his head.

Corbin has been wearing his Game of Thrones-inspired crown ever since winning the WWE King of the Ring tournament in September 2019.

There’s no word yet on where they’re going with the Nakamura vs. Corbin feud, but it’s likely that Nakamura will look to get his win back next week.

