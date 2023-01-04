WWE superstar and former two-time NXT champion Shinsuke Nakamura joined Tokyo Sports for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, most notably how the King of Strong Style felt about his recent showdown with the Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year pay-per-view, which also served as Nakamura’s grand return to Japan in a non-WWE event since he signed with them in 2016. Highlights from the interview are below.

How the entire experience felt like a dream:

I guess the best way to describe it is that it was really my first dream. When I woke up this morning, I was horrified and thought, maybe it really was a dream… I haven’t had a match yet, have I? I was horrified. I was really able to expose myself to the world, from the moment I entered the ring to the moment I left.

On the impact the match had: