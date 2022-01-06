WWE superstar and current Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura recently spoke with Tokyo Sports about a wide range of topics, including his desire to become a world champion in WWE and complete the Grand Slam cycle. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says his pairing with Rick Boogs game together in a hurry:

“I think it was a big change for Eric Bugenhagen to arrive at his entrance this year. It seems that he had been with NXT for several years. But he was selected in a hurry because he happened to play the guitar.”

How everyone in WWE is in some sort of duo:

“After all, I want to get involved in the highest throne. I have the Intercontinental Championship, but I often team up with Boogs, and I have more tag matches than singles. Come to think of it, everyone is in a duo. Like veterans and young people…Even in NXT, it’s like Handsome (Jiro) and KUSHIDA. Is it to increase the chances of appearing on the program together, while raising young talent by forming a combination?

Says he still hopes to become a world champion in WWE:

“Anyway, since I came to WWE, I can achieve the Grand Slam if I get one WWE World Championship, so I would like to aim for that.”