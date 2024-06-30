Shinsuke Nakamura wants to keep challenging himself.

And the place to do that is WWE.

While Nakamura was at UFC 303 to corner Rei Tsuruya to a unanimous decision victory over Carlos Hernandez on Saturday, June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV., the Japanese legend spoke with respected MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter of Sportsnet for an interview.

During the discussion, “The King of Strong Style” was asked about his role in WWE changing over time and how he wants to continue to challenge himself in the global industry leader for sports entertainment.

“Oh, yeah. So I’ve been wrestling over eight years right now,” Nakamura said. “So I want to keep wrestling in WWE. Also, I give the fans more like a dream. So that’s what I want to do.”

Nakamura continued, “So I want to show my passion. So also I brought the Japanese style to WWE, but still I think not accomplished. So still I’m challenging, keep challenging.”

Check out the complete Shinsuke Nakamura interview from UFC 303 via the X post embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.