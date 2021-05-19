WWE superstar and Japanese legend Shinsuke Nakamura was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast where the King of Strong Style spoke about a variety of topics, including how he would feel about a potential rematch against Brock Lesnar.

For those who don’t know the Beast and Nakamura infamously met back in their NJPW days, a bout that Nakamura publicly stated moved him to tears as Lesnar defeated him for the IWGP championship, then did not return to the promotion for some time due to Visa issues. When Paquette asked about a potential rematch Nakamura stated:

If I have the opportunity, of course I want. I was young, he was young, I don’t know.

Nakamura would later go on to call Lesnar “unprofessional” during his stint in NJPW, a feeling that many felt of the Beast during his time with the Japanese promotion.

